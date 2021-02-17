Woori Financial Group Inc. (WF) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

56 institutions hold shares in Woori Financial Group Inc. (WF), with institutional investors hold 1.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 240.67M, and float is at 96.98M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 1.39% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Aperio Group LLC with over 1.23 million shares valued at $33.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.51% of the WF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Parametric Portfolio Associates with 0.77 million shares valued at $17.11 million to account for 0.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.28 million shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $7.6 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 0.18 million with a market value of $4.01 million.

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: WF) is -5.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.54 and a high of $28.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WF stock was last observed hovering at around $25.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $34.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.06% off the consensus price target high of $40.04 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 4.52% higher than the price target low of $27.23 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.00, the stock is 1.64% and -2.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23058.0 and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 9.79% off its SMA200. WF registered 0.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.34.

The stock witnessed a -6.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.23%, and is 2.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.53% over the month.

Woori Financial Group Inc. (WF) has around 14011 employees, a market worth around $6.23B and $8.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.25 and Fwd P/E is 4.84. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.31% and -8.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Woori Financial Group Inc. (WF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Woori Financial Group Inc. (WF) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Woori Financial Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year.