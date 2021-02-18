3 stocks to watch in trade today: Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) shares are -5.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.33% or -$0.58 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.78% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 0.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -2.45% and -6.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 14, 2020, Citigroup recommended the IR stock as a Buy, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 15, 2021. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the IR stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $42.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.21. The forecasts give the Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock a price target range of $58.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $42.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 25.88% or -2.36%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 29.00% in the current quarter to $0.45, up from the $0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.41, up 116.30% from $1.59 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.25 and $0.38. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

Scheske Michael J, a VP, Corporate Controller at the company, sold 2,293 shares worth $0.1 million at $45.68 per share on Jan 04. The VP, Corporate Controller had earlier sold another 2,281 IR shares valued at $0.11 million on Jan 06. The shares were sold at $47.00 per share. Reynal Vicente sold 28,680 shares at $45.02 per share on Dec 09 for a total of $1.29 million while Reynal Vicente sold 1,320 shares on Dec 07 for $59442.0 with each share fetching $45.03

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) moved up 3.71% to settle at $4.75. The overall market worth of this company is about $409,765,295. The 52-week range of the stock remained $1.00 – $6.00, while its day’s lowest price was $4.58 and its hit its day’s highest price at $4.75.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company achieved these notable achievements.

Changes to the Company’s name and its stock symbol were completed on July 21.

Reducing the number of shares authorized from 3,249,000,000 to 250,000,000, a 93% reduction, as of July 21.

Receiving IPEMA certification to turn tree and storm waste into a $4 billion market, surfacing material for public playgrounds, on July 23.

Construction of a Waste Management landfill facility completed on July 28, increasing mulch manufacturing capabilities.

The Company announced Aug. 5 that it had added new grapple hauling trucks to its fleet, expanding vertically integrated operations.

The Company has received permit approval for mulch manufacture at their largest state-of-the-art facility, announced Aug. 13.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), on the other hand, is trading around $149.06 with a market cap of $27.17B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $145.62 and spell out a less modest performance – a -2.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.62 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KEYS’ operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $478.0 million. This represented 60.82% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $1.22 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.16 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.02 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Jan 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $7.22 billion from $7.16 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.02 billion, significantly higher than the $998.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $899.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 88 times at Keysight Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 453,620 shares. Insider sales totaled 400,200 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 63 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -38.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 824.4k shares after the latest sales, with 43.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.10% with a share float percentage of 185.19M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Keysight Technologies Inc. having a total of 975 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.86 million shares worth more than $2.06 billion. As of Sept 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.56 billion and represent 10.40% of shares outstanding.