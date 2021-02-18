36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) Volatility At 10.29%, Should You Add A Position?

2 institutions hold shares in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR), with 164.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 0.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.80M, and float is at 33.52M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 0.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 28055.0 shares valued at $70981.0. The investor’s holdings represent 2.03% of the KRKR Shares outstanding.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) is 66.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.29 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KRKR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $39.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.25% off the consensus price target high of $39.49 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.25% higher than the price target low of $39.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.64, the stock is 4.07% and 27.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -8.12% at the moment leaves the stock 30.08% off its SMA200. KRKR registered -23.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 26.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4858 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1800.

The stock witnessed a 45.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.29%, and is 3.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.29% over the week and 20.21% over the month.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) has around 525 employees, a market worth around $175.72M and $91.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 51.56. Profit margin for the company is -15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.62% and -45.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.90%).

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $22.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -955.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -35.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -52.50% in year-over-year returns.