A peek at Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG): Who has invested in It?

89 institutions hold shares in Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG), with 740.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 15.76% while institutional investors hold 43.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.77M, and float is at 3.87M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 36.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Chemung Canal Trust Company with over 0.39 million shares valued at $13.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.33% of the CHMG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.19 million shares valued at $6.6 million to account for 4.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.17 million shares representing 3.64% and valued at over $4.89 million, while Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 3.27% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $4.39 million.

Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CHMG) is 7.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.75 and a high of $40.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHMG stock was last observed hovering at around $37.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.86% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -10.91% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.60, the stock is 4.59% and 6.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4934.0 and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock 18.85% off its SMA200. CHMG registered -5.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.40.

The stock witnessed a 2.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.05%, and is 2.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG) has around 362 employees, a market worth around $168.73M and $66.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.10 and Fwd P/E is 10.10. Profit margin for the company is 21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.28% and -8.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.40%).

Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chemung Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.26 with sales reaching $23.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.20% in year-over-year returns.

Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BUICKO DAVID M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BUICKO DAVID M bought 893 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $33.75 per share for a total of $30139.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5210.0 shares.

Chemung Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 29 that BUICKO DAVID M (Director) bought a total of 107 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 29 and was made at $33.64 per share for $3599.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4317.0 shares of the CHMG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, Tranter G. Thomas Jr. (Director) acquired 499 shares at an average price of $37.00 for $18463.0. The insider now directly holds 23,589 shares of Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG).

Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) that is trading -15.02% down over the past 12 months. NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) is -9.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.32% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 44360.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.52.