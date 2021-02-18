A peek at Ferro Corporation (FOE): Who has invested in It?

230 institutions hold shares in Ferro Corporation (FOE), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.40% while institutional investors hold 108.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.26M, and float is at 81.14M with Short Float at 6.85%. Institutions hold 106.49% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.5 million shares valued at $182.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.19% of the FOE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.33 million shares valued at $103.32 million to account for 10.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 5.76 million shares representing 7.00% and valued at over $71.46 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 6.07% of the shares totaling 5.0 million with a market value of $61.94 million.

Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) is 3.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.52 and a high of $16.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FOE stock was last observed hovering at around $15.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.53% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -7.86% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.10, the stock is 1.98% and 1.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 15.39% off its SMA200. FOE registered 4.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.76.

The stock witnessed a -2.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.63%, and is 0.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Ferro Corporation (FOE) has around 5922 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $947.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.64 and Fwd P/E is 15.00. Distance from 52-week low is 100.80% and -8.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Ferro Corporation (FOE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ferro Corporation (FOE) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ferro Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $244.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.40% in year-over-year returns.

Ferro Corporation (FOE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Ferro Corporation (FOE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.

Ferro Corporation (FOE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) that is trading -4.31% down over the past 12 months. Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is 40.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.7% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 17.4.