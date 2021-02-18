A peek at Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI): Who has invested in It?

141 institutions hold shares in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI), with 5.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.41% while institutional investors hold 98.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.55M, and float is at 54.81M with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 89.05% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Davis Selected Advisers, LP with over 7.06 million shares valued at $77.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.66% of the HOLI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Prudential PLC with 4.64 million shares valued at $68.12 million to account for 7.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are M&G Investment Management Ltd which holds 4.01 million shares representing 6.62% and valued at over $58.89 million, while Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. holds 4.74% of the shares totaling 2.87 million with a market value of $31.69 million.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) is 7.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.52 and a high of $16.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOLI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $19.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.95% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.94% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.85, the stock is 7.67% and 9.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 23.20% off its SMA200. HOLI registered 4.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.45.

The stock witnessed a 7.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.87%, and is 1.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) has around 3598 employees, a market worth around $970.34M and $509.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.64 and Fwd P/E is 7.21. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.49% and -2.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $181.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.50% year-over-year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 18.80% up over the past 12 months. ABB Ltd (ABB) is 21.56% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.5% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.62.