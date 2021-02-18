A peek at Oblong Inc. Common Stock (OBLG): Who has invested in It?

12 institutions hold shares in Oblong Inc. Common Stock (OBLG), with 2.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.62% while institutional investors hold 14.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.24M, and float is at 4.91M with Short Float at 1.87%. Institutions hold 7.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.16 million shares valued at $0.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.01% of the OBLG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with 40000.0 shares valued at $0.21 million to account for 0.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 34074.0 shares representing 0.44% and valued at over $78370.0, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.16% of the shares totaling 12120.0 with a market value of $27876.0.

Oblong Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: OBLG) is 2.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.87 and a high of $12.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OBLG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 64.87% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.27, the stock is 7.34% and 1.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -1.86% at the moment leaves the stock 68.38% off its SMA200. OBLG registered 260.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.81.

The stock witnessed a 24.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.48%, and is -10.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.68% over the week and 10.07% over the month.

Oblong Inc. Common Stock (OBLG) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $40.84M and $16.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -70.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 505.75% and -56.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.70%).

Oblong Inc. Common Stock (OBLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oblong Inc. Common Stock (OBLG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oblong Inc. Common Stock quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.80% this year.