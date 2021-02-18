A peek at Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX): Who has invested in It?

110 institutions hold shares in Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX), with 4.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.06% while institutional investors hold 72.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.67M, and float is at 26.10M with Short Float at 5.13%. Institutions hold 61.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is North Star Investment Management Corp with over 2.93 million shares valued at $28.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.53% of the OESX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.24 million shares valued at $22.08 million to account for 7.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.68 million shares representing 5.46% and valued at over $16.56 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.29% of the shares totaling 1.63 million with a market value of $12.31 million.

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) is -4.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.70 and a high of $11.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OESX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 19.83% higher than the price target low of $11.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.42, the stock is -10.38% and -7.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -2.28% at the moment leaves the stock 35.51% off its SMA200. OESX registered 50.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.87.

The stock witnessed a -10.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.34%, and is -19.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.68% over the week and 7.59% over the month.

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) has around 176 employees, a market worth around $290.04M and $107.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 86.42 and Fwd P/E is 17.13. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 248.89% and -21.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.50%).

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orion Energy Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $39.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 277.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 53.20% in year-over-year returns.

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Potts Michael J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Potts Michael J sold 6,934 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $8.10 per share for a total of $56165.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Orion Energy Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 13 that Potts Michael J (Director) sold a total of 59,066 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 13 and was made at $8.03 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the OESX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, Potts Michael J (Director) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $8.13 for $73135.0. The insider now directly holds 673,422 shares of Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX).

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) that is 4.72% higher over the past 12 months. Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) is 76.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.28% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.47.