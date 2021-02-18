A peek at Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR): Who has invested in It?

203 institutions hold shares in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR), with 954.33k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.77% while institutional investors hold 96.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.37M, and float is at 53.02M with Short Float at 4.01%. Institutions hold 94.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Chai Trust Co LLC with over 13.05 million shares valued at $88.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.17% of the PARR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.51 million shares valued at $104.97 million to account for 13.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Parametric Portfolio Associates which holds 2.76 million shares representing 5.11% and valued at over $18.66 million, while Rubric Capital Management LP holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 2.73 million with a market value of $18.48 million.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) is 16.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.72 and a high of $20.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PARR stock was last observed hovering at around $15.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.89% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -47.45% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.22, the stock is 14.27% and 17.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 5.26% at the moment leaves the stock 61.71% off its SMA200. PARR registered -18.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.44.

The stock witnessed a 20.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.45%, and is 12.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.92% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) has around 1408 employees, a market worth around $864.85M and $3.81B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 183.57% and -20.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.27 with sales reaching $688.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -42.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -50.80% in year-over-year returns.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Monteleone William, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Monteleone William bought 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $6.67 per share for a total of $86710.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that KLEIN MELVYN N (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $6.51 per share for $65100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53073.0 shares of the PARR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, PATE WILLIAM (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 62,000 shares at an average price of $6.52 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 278,842 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR).

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) that is trading 35.39% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.04% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.58.