A peek at PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): Who has invested in It?

74 institutions hold shares in PBF Logistics LP (PBFX), with 37.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.87% while institutional investors hold 61.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.52M, and float is at 25.02M with Short Float at 4.08%. Institutions hold 24.84% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 3.53 million shares valued at $28.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.65% of the PBFX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 3.06 million shares valued at $28.01 million to account for 4.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 1.77 million shares representing 2.84% and valued at over $14.42 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 1.66% of the shares totaling 1.04 million with a market value of $8.46 million.

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) is 28.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.06 and a high of $21.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBFX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -7.18% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.79, the stock is 14.43% and 19.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 3.79% at the moment leaves the stock 23.44% off its SMA200. PBFX registered -44.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.27.

The stock witnessed a 14.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.19%, and is 11.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.23% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) has around 92 employees, a market worth around $738.53M and $360.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.00 and Fwd P/E is 5.62. Profit margin for the company is 36.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 285.29% and -45.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PBF Logistics LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $83.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.60% in year-over-year returns.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Control Empresarial de Capital, the company’s Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1. SEC filings show that Control Empresarial de Capital bought 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $8.79 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7.23 million shares.

PBF Logistics LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that Control Empresarial de Capital (Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1) bought a total of 14,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $8.65 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.22 million shares of the PBFX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Control Empresarial de Capital (Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $9.51 for $95109.0. The insider now directly holds 7,206,058 shares of PBF Logistics LP (PBFX).

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading -38.42% down over the past 12 months. Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is -48.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.63% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.66.