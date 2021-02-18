A peek at Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE): Who has invested in It?

41 institutions hold shares in Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE), with 15.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.00% while institutional investors hold 66.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.93M, and float is at 32.13M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 44.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royce & Associates LP with over 2.22 million shares valued at $1.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.63% of the PFIE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 2.2 million shares valued at $1.63 million to account for 4.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perkins Capital Management, Inc. which holds 1.85 million shares representing 3.87% and valued at over $1.58 million, while Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC holds 3.28% of the shares totaling 1.57 million with a market value of $1.34 million.

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) is 51.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $1.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PFIE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $1.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 16.77% higher than the price target low of $1.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.29, the stock is 13.97% and 29.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -5.84% at the moment leaves the stock 53.19% off its SMA200. PFIE registered -0.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9609 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8175.

The stock witnessed a 22.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.67%, and is 5.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.08% over the week and 10.34% over the month.

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $59.84M and $23.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.47% and -16.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Profire Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $4.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -49.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -50.10% in year-over-year returns.

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Albert Harold, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Albert Harold sold 166,771 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $1.13 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.52 million shares.

Profire Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Albert Harold (10% Owner) sold a total of 312,729 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $1.13 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.69 million shares of the PFIE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Albert Harold (10% Owner) disposed off 113,529 shares at an average price of $0.79 for $90165.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE).

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graham Corporation (GHM) that is -16.59% lower over the past 12 months. Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (PPIH) is -29.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 52.9% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7070.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.14.