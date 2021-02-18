A peek at Stamps.com Inc. (STMP): Who has invested in It?

382 institutions hold shares in Stamps.com Inc. (STMP), with 686.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.77% while institutional investors hold 94.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.83M, and float is at 17.55M with Short Float at 4.30%. Institutions hold 90.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.82 million shares valued at $553.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.47% of the STMP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.87 million shares valued at $449.9 million to account for 10.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. which holds 0.99 million shares representing 5.45% and valued at over $239.5 million, while Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds 3.37% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $120.39 million.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) is 32.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.00 and a high of $325.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STMP stock was last observed hovering at around $274.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -13.28% off its average median price target of $358.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.14% off the consensus price target high of $415.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 23.27% higher than the price target low of $340.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $260.88, the stock is 6.25% and 17.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -4.84% at the moment leaves the stock 18.20% off its SMA200. STMP registered 183.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $229.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $231.72.

The stock witnessed a 24.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.85%, and is -3.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) has around 1313 employees, a market worth around $4.71B and $712.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.32 and Fwd P/E is 32.99. Profit margin for the company is 21.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 196.45% and -19.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stamps.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.62 with sales reaching $194.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.70% in year-over-year returns.

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Insider Activity

A total of 196 insider transactions have happened at Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 146 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones James Nathan, the company’s CEO of subsidiary ShipStation. SEC filings show that Jones James Nathan sold 2,093 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $240.00 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636.0 shares.

Stamps.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Buerba Sebastian (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 2,511 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $238.25 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the STMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Rifai Steve (Chief Sales Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $231.50 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP).

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) that is trading 159.49% up over the past 12 months. Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is 165.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -41.69% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.5.