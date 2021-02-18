A peek at Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX): Who has invested in It?

43 institutions hold shares in Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX), with 1.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.52% while institutional investors hold 15.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.84M, and float is at 76.10M with Short Float at 0.46%. Institutions hold 15.39% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with over 2.0 million shares valued at $4.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.13% of the THTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Boston Private Wealth LLC with 0.83 million shares valued at $2.08 million to account for 0.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CIBC World Markets, Inc. which holds 0.38 million shares representing 0.40% and valued at over $0.94 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.36% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $0.75 million.

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) is 18.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $3.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The THTX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $3.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -0.34% lower than the price target low of $2.96 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.97, the stock is 21.03% and 21.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 7.22% at the moment leaves the stock 29.12% off its SMA200. THTX registered 8.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5188 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3789.

The stock witnessed a 16.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.18%, and is 10.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.78% over the week and 7.80% over the month.

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $278.71M and $63.33M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 123.31% and -8.62% from its 52-week high.

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Theratechnologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/08/2021..

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 63.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -358.38% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.91.