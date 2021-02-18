A peek at Western New England Bancorp Inc. (WNEB): Who has invested in It?

98 institutions hold shares in Western New England Bancorp Inc. (WNEB), with 2.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.44% while institutional investors hold 59.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.95M, and float is at 23.11M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 53.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.27 million shares valued at $15.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.88% of the WNEB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.21 million shares valued at $12.42 million to account for 8.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.68 million shares representing 6.58% and valued at over $11.57 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.14% of the shares totaling 1.31 million with a market value of $7.39 million.

Western New England Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: WNEB) is 9.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.45 and a high of $9.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WNEB stock was last observed hovering at around $7.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 5.37% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.57, the stock is 8.87% and 10.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 1.34% at the moment leaves the stock 26.29% off its SMA200. WNEB registered -19.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.10.

The stock witnessed a 12.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.40%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Western New England Bancorp Inc. (WNEB) has around 274 employees, a market worth around $193.19M and $82.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.86 and Fwd P/E is 12.55. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.11% and -20.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.20%).

Western New England Bancorp Inc. (WNEB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Western New England Bancorp Inc. (WNEB) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Western New England Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $17.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.90% in year-over-year returns.

Western New England Bancorp Inc. (WNEB) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Western New England Bancorp Inc. (WNEB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Miles Allen J III, the company’s SVP & Senior Lender. SEC filings show that Miles Allen J III bought 6,558 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $7.73 per share for a total of $50693.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18813.0 shares.

Western New England Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Benoit Laura (Director) bought a total of 250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $6.55 per share for $1638.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27568.0 shares of the WNEB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 24, Sajdak Guida R (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 6,656 shares at an average price of $6.75 for $44928.0. The insider now directly holds 16,764 shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc. (WNEB).

Western New England Bancorp Inc. (WNEB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) that is trading -3.56% down over the past 12 months. Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) is 24.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.22% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.13.