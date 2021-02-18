Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Accel Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) is 1.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.22 and a high of $15.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACEL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $15.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.75% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 14.33% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.28, the stock is 0.00% and 0.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -4.01% at the moment leaves the stock -0.25% off its SMA200. ACEL registered -20.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.63.

The stock witnessed a -1.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.03%, and is -0.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) has around 730 employees, a market worth around $963.34M and $530.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.59. Profit margin for the company is -5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.93% and -31.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accel Entertainment Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $116.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -177.70% this year.

Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) Top Institutional Holders

135 institutions hold shares in Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL), with 18.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.86% while institutional investors hold 81.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.32M, and float is at 50.77M with Short Float at 5.58%. Institutions hold 65.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC with over 6.65 million shares valued at $71.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.13% of the ACEL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Light Street Capital Management, LLC with 4.7 million shares valued at $50.34 million to account for 5.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. which holds 4.61 million shares representing 4.95% and valued at over $49.41 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.98% of the shares totaling 3.71 million with a market value of $37.47 million.

Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rubenstein Andrew H., the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Rubenstein Andrew H. sold 90,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $9.63 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.26 million shares.

Accel Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Harmer Derek (Secretary) sold a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $9.64 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the ACEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Harmer Derek (Secretary) disposed off 13,000 shares at an average price of $9.11 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 174,958 shares of Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL).