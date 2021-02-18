Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

19 institutions hold shares in Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV), with 17.47k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.48% while institutional investors hold 15.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.29M, and float is at 3.20M with Short Float at 14.41%. Institutions hold 15.13% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 0.28 million shares valued at $2.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.85% of the ACHV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Requisite Capital Management, LLC with 50000.0 shares valued at $0.42 million to account for 1.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perkins Capital Management, Inc. which holds 40600.0 shares representing 1.12% and valued at over $0.33 million, while Boothbay Fund Management, LLC holds 0.92% of the shares totaling 33389.0 with a market value of $0.28 million.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) is 82.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $18.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACHV stock was last observed hovering at around $15.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.19% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 29.48% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.81, the stock is 12.97% and 46.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 99030.0 and changing -2.31% at the moment leaves the stock 61.72% off its SMA200. ACHV registered 41.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.34.

The stock witnessed a 51.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.52%, and is -1.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.83% over the week and 11.50% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 228.03% and -18.89% from its 52-week high.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.25.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.00% this year.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.