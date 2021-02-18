AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE): These Numbers Show Where AMEX:AGE Stock Is Going Next

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: AGE) is 52.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.67 and a high of $3.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $2.32, the stock is 11.04% and 26.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -5.69% at the moment leaves the stock 75.94% off its SMA200. AGE registered 57.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 110.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7211 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4309.

The stock witnessed a 26.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.65%, and is -3.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.02% over the week and 9.73% over the month.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $89.88M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 248.35% and -40.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-343.40%).

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.80% this year.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE), with 16.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.72% while institutional investors hold 32.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.68M, and float is at 21.21M with Short Float at 1.72%. Institutions hold 18.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Broadwood Capital, Inc. with over 3.0 million shares valued at $2.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.95% of the AGE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.64 million shares valued at $0.52 million to account for 1.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 0.24 million shares representing 0.63% and valued at over $0.19 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.54% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $0.17 million.

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.