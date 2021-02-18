AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) down -12.57% since start of the year

AMCON Distributing Company (AMEX: DIT) is -12.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.96 and a high of $138.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DIT stock was last observed hovering at around $108.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.18%.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $104.00, the stock is -8.80% and -0.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 328.0 and changing -3.86% at the moment leaves the stock 41.00% off its SMA200. DIT registered 51.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $111.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.03.

The stock witnessed a -0.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.32%, and is -5.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) has around 760 employees, a market worth around $57.20M and $1.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.14. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.18% and -24.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMCON Distributing Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 107.40% this year.

AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in AMCON Distributing Company (DIT), with 388.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 70.48% while institutional investors hold 59.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 0.55M, and float is at 0.16M with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 17.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 21074.0 shares valued at $1.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.82% of the DIT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 10930.0 shares valued at $1.3 million to account for 1.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 9200.0 shares representing 1.67% and valued at over $0.59 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.51% of the shares totaling 8312.0 with a market value of $0.54 million.

AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times.

AMCON Distributing Company (DIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) that is trading -20.46% down over the past 12 months. Sysco Corporation (SYY) is -2.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -951.28% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1230.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.06.