American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) Volatility At 3.46%, Should You Add A Position?

287 institutions hold shares in American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT), with 913.8k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.51% while institutional investors hold 98.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.83M, and float is at 59.56M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 97.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.02 million shares valued at $260.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.91% of the AAT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.62 million shares valued at $183.64 million to account for 12.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are American Assets, Inc. which holds 6.78 million shares representing 11.21% and valued at over $195.84 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 2.7 million with a market value of $64.99 million.

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE: AAT) is 1.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.15 and a high of $46.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAT stock was last observed hovering at around $29.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.52% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -6.57% lower than the price target low of $27.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.20, the stock is 1.05% and 1.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 8.18% off its SMA200. AAT registered -36.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.57.

The stock witnessed a 0.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.77%, and is -0.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) has around 199 employees, a market worth around $1.78B and $344.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.60 and Fwd P/E is 27.42. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.91% and -37.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Assets Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $83.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.10% in year-over-year returns.

American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wyll Adam, the company’s EVP, COO, Gen Counsel and Sec. SEC filings show that Wyll Adam sold 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $30.20 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

American Assets Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that RADY ERNEST S (Chairman, CEO & President) bought a total of 5,081 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $29.00 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.67 million shares of the AAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, RADY ERNEST S (Chairman, CEO & President) acquired 45,008 shares at an average price of $28.99 for $1.3 million. The insider now directly holds 1,668,368 shares of American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT).

American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) that is -19.44% lower over the past 12 months. Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is -37.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.09% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.61.