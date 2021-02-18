American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE: ARL) is -10.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.99 and a high of $14.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARL stock was last observed hovering at around $9.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $9.75, the stock is 2.53% and -6.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2622.0 and changing -1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 4.71% off its SMA200. ARL registered -30.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.60.

The stock witnessed a -3.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.73%, and is -0.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 17.02. Profit margin for the company is 22.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.77% and -32.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.30%).

American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) Analyst Forecasts

American Realty Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -109.20% this year.

American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) Top Institutional Holders

55 institutions hold shares in American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL), with 561.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.51% while institutional investors hold 95.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.00M, and float is at 15.44M with Short Float at 0.37%. Institutions hold 91.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.13 million shares valued at $1.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.83% of the ARL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Northern Trust Corporation with 28014.0 shares valued at $0.25 million to account for 0.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 27500.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $0.3 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 21803.0 with a market value of $0.2 million.

American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) that is -33.63% lower over the past 12 months. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) is -32.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.11% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 51790.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.89.