AMREP Corporation (AXR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) is 1.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.98 and a high of $9.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $9.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.59% off the consensus price target high of $9.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 6.59% higher than the price target low of $9.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.64, the stock is 3.14% and 7.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1077.0 and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 47.97% off its SMA200. AXR registered 41.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.19.

The stock witnessed a 8.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.24%, and is -3.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.21% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

AMREP Corporation (AXR) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $61.43M and $23.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.01% and -8.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.00%).

AMREP Corporation (AXR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMREP Corporation (AXR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMREP Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -138.40% this year.

AMREP Corporation (AXR) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in AMREP Corporation (AXR), with 4.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.63% while institutional investors hold 97.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.12M, and float is at 3.10M with Short Float at 0.52%. Institutions hold 41.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Robotti, Robert E. with over 0.51 million shares valued at $2.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.00% of the AXR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is First Foundation Advisors with 0.19 million shares valued at $1.07 million to account for 2.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.18 million shares representing 2.40% and valued at over $0.99 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.10% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $1.31 million.

AMREP Corporation (AXR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at AMREP Corporation (AXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CLOUES EDWARD B II, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CLOUES EDWARD B II bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 07 at a price of $7.98 per share for a total of $7980.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14588.0 shares.

AMREP Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 15 that CLOUES EDWARD B II (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 15 and was made at $6.00 per share for $12000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13588.0 shares of the AXR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 13, CLOUES EDWARD B II (Director) acquired 3,500 shares at an average price of $5.88 for $20568.0. The insider now directly holds 11,588 shares of AMREP Corporation (AXR).

AMREP Corporation (AXR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (SYKE) that is 17.93% higher over the past 12 months. WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) is -0.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.33% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 19720.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.73.