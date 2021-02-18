Analysts suggest Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) could spike -218.67% in a year

Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: GCBC) is -6.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.01 and a high of $30.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GCBC stock was last observed hovering at around $23.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -218.67% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -218.67% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.90, the stock is -3.52% and -6.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3573.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 2.72% off its SMA200. GCBC registered -17.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.72.

The stock witnessed a -7.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.05%, and is -1.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) has around 172 employees, a market worth around $207.21M and $55.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.27. Profit margin for the company is 35.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.23% and -20.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.40%).

Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Greene County Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.20% this year.

Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) Top Institutional Holders

63 institutions hold shares in Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC), with 5.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 61.36% while institutional investors hold 16.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.51M, and float is at 3.29M with Short Float at 0.60%. Institutions hold 6.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.18 million shares valued at $4.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.07% of the GCBC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.13 million shares valued at $2.77 million to account for 1.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 43087.0 shares representing 0.51% and valued at over $0.93 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.39% of the shares totaling 32840.0 with a market value of $0.71 million.

Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hogan Peter W., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hogan Peter W. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $23.97 per share for a total of $23974.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36000.0 shares.

Greene County Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that Cahalan Jay P. (Director) bought a total of 1,150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $24.47 per share for $28135.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10515.0 shares of the GCBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 18, Gibson Donald E (President and CEO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $22.28 for $22280.0. The insider now directly holds 10,142 shares of Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC).

Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC) that is -3.04% lower over the past 12 months. Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) is -1.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.87% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 21100.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.98.