Analysts suggest Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) could spike 56.07% in a year

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ: KEQU) is -1.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.96 and a high of $13.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KEQU stock was last observed hovering at around $12.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.07% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 56.07% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.30, the stock is -4.28% and 6.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2126.0 and changing -2.15% at the moment leaves the stock 24.24% off its SMA200. KEQU registered 1.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.86.

The stock witnessed a 0.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.45%, and is -4.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) has around 912 employees, a market worth around $33.95M and $143.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.72% and -8.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.50%).

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -396.90% this year.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU), with 434.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 15.75% while institutional investors hold 48.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.76M, and float is at 2.33M with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 40.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Northern Trust Corporation with over 0.33 million shares valued at $2.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.94% of the KEQU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.2 million shares valued at $1.82 million to account for 7.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.12 million shares representing 4.52% and valued at over $1.12 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.30% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $1.48 million.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shaw Donald F., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Shaw Donald F. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $10.46 per share for a total of $20920.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Russell John (Director) bought a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $9.68 per share for $43560.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19000.0 shares of the KEQU stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HNI Corporation (HNI) that is trading -4.74% down over the past 12 months. Steelcase Inc. (SCS) is -30.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.32% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4660.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.01.