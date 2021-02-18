Analysts suggest Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) could spike 51.89% in a year

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) is 21.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.89 and a high of $13.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORPH stock was last observed hovering at around $12.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.89% off the consensus price target high of $27.02 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 43.48% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.00, the stock is 2.17% and 12.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12545.0 and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 19.84% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.67.

The stock witnessed a 1.80% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.85%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 5.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 46.23% and -7.01% from its 52-week high.

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Orphazyme A/S is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.69..

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Orphazyme A/S (ORPH), with institutional investors hold 10.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.87M, and float is at 18.86M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 10.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 0.2 million shares valued at $2.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 50.00% of the ORPH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 0.2 million shares valued at $2.04 million to account for 49.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CVI Holdings, LLC which holds 0.17 million shares representing 43.75% and valued at over $1.81 million, while Monashee Investment Management LLC holds 43.75% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $1.81 million.