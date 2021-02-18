AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 13.21% Upside

AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE: ATR) is 4.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.84 and a high of $144.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATR stock was last observed hovering at around $143.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $152.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.21% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -11.88% lower than the price target low of $128.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $143.21, the stock is 3.07% and 5.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 18.80% off its SMA200. ATR registered 24.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $138.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $124.95.

The stock witnessed a 3.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.50%, and is 0.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.37% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $9.16B and $2.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.43 and Fwd P/E is 34.38. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.37% and -1.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AptarGroup Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.9 with sales reaching $726.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.20% in year-over-year returns.

AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) Top Institutional Holders

538 institutions hold shares in AptarGroup Inc. (ATR), with 269.25k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.42% while institutional investors hold 90.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.56M, and float is at 64.45M with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 89.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.39 million shares valued at $723.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.88% of the ATR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co with 5.56 million shares valued at $628.95 million to account for 8.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.46 million shares representing 8.44% and valued at over $747.53 million, while Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC holds 5.37% of the shares totaling 3.48 million with a market value of $393.78 million.

AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Prieur Marc, the company’s Segment President. SEC filings show that Prieur Marc sold 4,026 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $129.03 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9901.0 shares.

AptarGroup Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 that Gong Xiangwei (President, Asia) sold a total of 2,267 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 and was made at $123.01 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16831.0 shares of the ATR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, Gong Xiangwei (President, Asia) disposed off 2,525 shares at an average price of $116.98 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 20,061 shares of AptarGroup Inc. (ATR).

AptarGroup Inc. (ATR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sonoco Products Company (SON) that is trading 4.69% up over the past 12 months. Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) is 17.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.68% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.76.