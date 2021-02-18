Arcosa Inc. (ACA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 17.84% Change This Year

Arcosa Inc. (NYSE: ACA) is 17.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.14 and a high of $65.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACA stock was last observed hovering at around $65.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.53% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -34.85% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.73, the stock is 6.10% and 11.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 36.15% off its SMA200. ACA registered 38.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.22.

The stock witnessed a 2.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.85%, and is 4.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Arcosa Inc. (ACA) has around 6275 employees, a market worth around $3.08B and $1.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.98 and Fwd P/E is 27.45. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.03% and -1.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Arcosa Inc. (ACA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcosa Inc. (ACA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcosa Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $457.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.40% in year-over-year returns.

Arcosa Inc. (ACA) Top Institutional Holders

359 institutions hold shares in Arcosa Inc. (ACA), with 291.53k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.60% while institutional investors hold 91.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.10M, and float is at 47.98M with Short Float at 1.20%. Institutions hold 90.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.36 million shares valued at $404.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.24% of the ACA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.8 million shares valued at $211.57 million to account for 9.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.87 million shares representing 3.87% and valued at over $82.46 million, while Capital International Ltd /ca/ holds 3.87% of the shares totaling 1.87 million with a market value of $82.31 million.

Arcosa Inc. (ACA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Arcosa Inc. (ACA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cole Kerry S, the company’s Pres of Energy Equip.. SEC filings show that Cole Kerry S sold 4,482 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $44.51 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33584.0 shares.

Arcosa Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that GAFFORD RONALD J (Director) sold a total of 10,024 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $37.55 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26877.0 shares of the ACA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Carrillo Antonio (President & CEO) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $30.07 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 226,980 shares of Arcosa Inc. (ACA).