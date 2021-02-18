Are we looking at the next big move in CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH)?

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) is 800.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.88 and a high of $30.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPSH stock was last observed hovering at around $26.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.86%.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $25.03, the stock is 76.77% and 225.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -6.92% at the moment leaves the stock 663.74% off its SMA200. CPSH registered 1601.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1260.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.77.

The stock witnessed a 148.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1355.23%, and is 13.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.98% over the week and 22.84% over the month.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) has around 152 employees, a market worth around $268.32M and $22.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 223.48. Distance from 52-week low is 2744.32% and -16.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.30%).

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) Analyst Forecasts

CPS Technologies Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.80% this year.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH), with 5.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.73% while institutional investors hold 9.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.29M, and float is at 8.08M with Short Float at 5.08%. Institutions hold 6.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC with over 0.25 million shares valued at $0.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.84% of the CPSH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.17 million shares valued at $0.28 million to account for 1.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.17 million shares representing 1.28% and valued at over $0.28 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.41% of the shares totaling 54674.0 with a market value of $89938.0.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Materion Corporation (MTRN) that is trading 32.40% up over the past 12 months. Chase Corporation (CCF) is 10.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 84.11% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 65190.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.17.