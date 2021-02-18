Are we looking at the next big move in Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA)?

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: IBA) is -7.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.04 and a high of $48.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IBA stock was last observed hovering at around $42.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $49.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.61% off the consensus price target high of $65.07 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 4.05% higher than the price target low of $43.67 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.90, the stock is -1.74% and -3.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12534.0 and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 8.17% off its SMA200. IBA registered -7.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.73.

The stock witnessed a 0.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.71%, and is -2.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA) has around 28440 employees, a market worth around $2.09B and $3.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.38 and Fwd P/E is 12.11. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.41% and -13.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $849M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.90% in year-over-year returns.

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA), with institutional investors hold 3.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.00M, and float is at 13.38M with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 3.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.67 million shares valued at $30.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.34% of the IBA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Harris (Everett) & Company with 0.12 million shares valued at $5.49 million to account for 0.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 86919.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $3.33 million, while UBS Group AG holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 85584.0 with a market value of $3.28 million.

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is -16.13% lower over the past 12 months. Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) is 6.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.98% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 15240.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.58.