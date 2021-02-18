Are we looking at the next big move in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPB)?

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) is 1.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $134.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LTRPB stock was last observed hovering at around $30.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -600.71% off the consensus price target high of $4.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -600.71% lower than the price target low of $4.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.78, the stock is -6.79% and -6.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 781.0 and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -15.48% off its SMA200. LTRPB registered 130.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.34.

The stock witnessed a -6.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.82%, and is -6.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.31% over the week and 5.25% over the month.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPB) has around 4194 employees, a market worth around $87.92M and $823.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1317.94% and -77.78% from its 52-week high.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPB) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021..

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPB) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPB), with 71.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 95.83% while institutional investors hold 0.22% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 0.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glenmede Trust Co NA with over 268.0 shares valued at $11983.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.01% of the LTRPB Shares outstanding.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPB) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Points International Ltd. (PCOM) that is trading -19.58% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1302.01% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5580.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.28.