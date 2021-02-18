Are we looking at the next big move in Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA)?

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE: NHA) is -0.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.87 and a high of $10.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NHA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $9.84, the stock is -0.11% and 0.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 63655.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 0.70% off its SMA200. NHA registered -0.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.77.

The stock witnessed a 0.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.34%, and is -0.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.24% over the week and 0.17% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 10.94% and -7.17% from its 52-week high.

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) Analyst Forecasts

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA), with institutional investors hold 22.87% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 22.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Karpus Management Inc with over 0.72 million shares valued at $7.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.39% of the NHA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Relative Value Partners Group, LLC with 0.28 million shares valued at $2.74 million to account for 3.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 0.18 million shares representing 2.14% and valued at over $1.82 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 1.98% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $1.66 million.