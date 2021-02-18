Are we looking at the next big move in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED)?

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OFED) is -11.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.25 and a high of $28.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OFED stock was last observed hovering at around $22.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24%.

Currently trading at $22.40, the stock is -4.43% and -8.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 298.0 and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -4.85% off its SMA200. OFED registered -1.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.36.

The stock witnessed a -5.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.03%, and is -6.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.00% over the week and 0.77% over the month.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $131.94M and $18.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.60. Distance from 52-week low is 46.89% and -20.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.70% this year.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) Top Institutional Holders

42 institutions hold shares in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED), with 4.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 77.89% while institutional investors hold 11.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.57M, and float is at 1.24M with Short Float at 0.87%. Institutions hold 2.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 37868.0 shares valued at $0.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.68% of the OFED Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17881.0 shares valued at $0.38 million to account for 0.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Minerva Advisors LLC which holds 14994.0 shares representing 0.27% and valued at over $0.32 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.22% of the shares totaling 12518.0 with a market value of $0.27 million.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Latiff Charles Todd, the company’s EVP and Chief Banking Officer. SEC filings show that Latiff Charles Todd sold 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $26.89 per share for a total of $48402.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3600.0 shares.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) that is trading 3.25% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -49.81% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 16060.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.25.