Are we looking at the next big move in PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG)?

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: PNRG) is 6.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.33 and a high of $141.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNRG stock was last observed hovering at around $49.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.03%.

Currently trading at $46.01, the stock is 10.84% and 2.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2081.0 and changing -6.18% at the moment leaves the stock -26.88% off its SMA200. PNRG registered -70.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.92.

The stock witnessed a 17.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.80%, and is -21.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.79% over the week and 15.39% over the month.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG) has around 173 employees, a market worth around $91.56M and $65.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.02% and -67.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG) Analyst Forecasts

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $26.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.40% in year-over-year returns.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 74.15% while institutional investors hold 26.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.99M, and float is at 0.52M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 6.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27667.0 shares valued at $1.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.39% of the PNRG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 24851.0 shares valued at $1.07 million to account for 1.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 15356.0 shares representing 0.77% and valued at over $1.06 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.49% of the shares totaling 9845.0 with a market value of $0.68 million.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WEHRLE GAINES, the company’s Former Director. SEC filings show that WEHRLE GAINES sold 3,281 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $37.14 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30991.0 shares.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that WEHRLE GAINES (Former Director) sold a total of 1,523 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $38.26 per share for $58268.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34272.0 shares of the PNRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, WEHRLE GAINES (Former Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $41.69 for $41690.0. The insider now directly holds 35,795 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG).

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (PNRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is trading 0.47% up over the past 12 months. QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) is 28.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.84% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5420.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.16.