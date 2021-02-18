Are we looking at the next big move in Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)?

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) is 15.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.24 and a high of $11.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SJ stock was last observed hovering at around $9.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $10.00, the stock is 6.84% and 9.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3438.0 and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 30.89% off its SMA200. SJ registered -1.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.42.

The stock witnessed a 9.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.06%, and is 0.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 5.72% over the month.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) has around 197 employees, a market worth around $258.50M and $85.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.07. Profit margin for the company is 39.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.84% and -15.33% from its 52-week high.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Analyst Forecasts

.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ), with 24.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 92.31% while institutional investors hold 13.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.08M, and float is at 2.08M with Short Float at 0.62%. Institutions hold 1.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC with over 19241.0 shares valued at $0.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.07% of the SJ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 15312.0 shares valued at $87278.0 to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding.