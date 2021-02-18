Are we looking at the next big move in Vitru Limited (VTRU)?

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ: VTRU) is -1.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.32 and a high of $17.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VTRU stock was last observed hovering at around $15.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.14% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.15% off the consensus price target high of $26.40 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.47% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $14.48, the stock is -6.75% and -3.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6320.0 and changing -7.30% at the moment leaves the stock 1.26% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.16.

The stock witnessed a -7.00% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.21%, and is -8.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.57% over the week and 7.00% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 3.81. Distance from 52-week low is 27.92% and -14.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

Vitru Limited (VTRU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vitru Limited (VTRU) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vitru Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $25.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.40% this year.

Vitru Limited (VTRU) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Vitru Limited (VTRU), with 5.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.22% while institutional investors hold 92.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.06M, and float is at 17.47M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 70.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Carlyle Group Inc. with over 6.25 million shares valued at $81.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 27.09% of the VTRU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Compass Group LLC with 0.55 million shares valued at $7.14 million to account for 2.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lazard Asset Management LLC which holds 0.5 million shares representing 2.17% and valued at over $6.5 million, while Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. holds 2.01% of the shares totaling 0.46 million with a market value of $6.01 million.