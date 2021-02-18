Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 0.25% Upside

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) is 5.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $6.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAIC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 0.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $3.99, the stock is 6.03% and 5.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 31.19% off its SMA200. AAIC registered -37.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8130 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1060.

The stock witnessed a 1.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.02%, and is 7.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $127.60M and $1.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.81. Distance from 52-week low is 185.00% and -41.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $2.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 109.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -58.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -72.50% in year-over-year returns.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) Top Institutional Holders

103 institutions hold shares in Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC), with 954.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.86% while institutional investors hold 37.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.66M, and float is at 32.37M with Short Float at 2.90%. Institutions hold 36.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.99 million shares valued at $11.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.94% of the AAIC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.72 million shares valued at $4.87 million to account for 5.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are American Financial Group Inc. which holds 1.12 million shares representing 3.35% and valued at over $3.18 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.45% of the shares totaling 0.82 million with a market value of $2.33 million.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TONKEL J ROCK JR, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that TONKEL J ROCK JR bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $3.90 per share for a total of $38990.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that TONKEL J ROCK JR (President and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $3.82 per share for $38180.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the AAIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, TONKEL J ROCK JR (President and CEO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $3.14 for $62860.0. The insider now directly holds 548,326 shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC).

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) that is trading -43.18% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.32% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.07.