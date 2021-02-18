Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Volatility At 8.31%, Should You Add A Position?

98 institutions hold shares in Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN), with 961.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.58% while institutional investors hold 80.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.73M, and float is at 25.91M with Short Float at 1.85%. Institutions hold 77.62% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is George Kaiser Family Foundation with over 3.17 million shares valued at $34.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.79% of the ASPN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P. with 2.94 million shares valued at $49.06 million to account for 10.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Telemark Asset Management, LLC which holds 2.02 million shares representing 7.52% and valued at over $22.12 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.70% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $30.06 million.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) is 44.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.09 and a high of $26.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASPN stock was last observed hovering at around $24.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.14% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -50.25% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.04, the stock is 10.56% and 28.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 114.44% off its SMA200. ASPN registered 163.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 171.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.29.

The stock witnessed a 18.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 115.41%, and is -4.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.31% over the week and 8.27% over the month.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has around 303 employees, a market worth around $643.55M and $123.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 487.78% and -10.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $26.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -42.50% in year-over-year returns.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whitaker Corby C, the company’s SVP, Sales and Marketing. SEC filings show that Whitaker Corby C sold 73,821 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $14.45 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Landes Gregg (SVP, Operations and Strat Dev) sold a total of 27,308 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $11.61 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67551.0 shares of the ASPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Whitaker Corby C (SVP, Sales and Marketing) disposed off 18,670 shares at an average price of $12.21 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 113,951 shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN).

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Owens Corning (OC) that is trading 32.54% up over the past 12 months. Cabot Corporation (CBT) is 17.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.27% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.55.