Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) is 16.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.88 and a high of $29.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $19.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.34% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 24.88% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $18.78, the stock is 18.09% and 18.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 18.49% off its SMA200. BCEL registered -14.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.53.

The stock witnessed a 24.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.45%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.17% over the week and 7.29% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 72.60% and -36.01% from its 52-week high.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atreca Inc. (BCEL) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atreca Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.64 with sales reaching $160k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.30% this year.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Top Institutional Holders

132 institutions hold shares in Atreca Inc. (BCEL), with 1.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.59% while institutional investors hold 94.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.72M, and float is at 21.90M with Short Float at 14.60%. Institutions hold 90.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 3.54 million shares valued at $49.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.82% of the BCEL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 3.53 million shares valued at $49.35 million to account for 11.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.72 million shares representing 9.08% and valued at over $44.0 million, while Redmile Group, LLC holds 8.50% of the shares totaling 2.55 million with a market value of $35.6 million.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Atreca Inc. (BCEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Serafini Tito, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Serafini Tito sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $18.93 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Atreca Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Greenberg Norman Michael (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $15.21 per share for $76045.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BCEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, Robinson William Hewitt (Director) disposed off 2,259 shares at an average price of $15.06 for $34011.0. The insider now directly holds 378,948 shares of Atreca Inc. (BCEL).