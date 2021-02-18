Atrion Corporation (ATRI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRI) is 1.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $567.00 and a high of $755.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATRI stock was last observed hovering at around $651.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.44% off its average median price target of $300.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -117.95% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -117.95% lower than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $653.84, the stock is -4.11% and -0.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3985.0 and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 1.50% off its SMA200. ATRI registered -1.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $664.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $639.51.

The stock witnessed a -10.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.02%, and is -4.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Atrion Corporation (ATRI) has around 616 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $149.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.87. Profit margin for the company is 21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.32% and -13.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Atrion Corporation (ATRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atrion Corporation (ATRI) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atrion Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year.

Atrion Corporation (ATRI) Top Institutional Holders

190 institutions hold shares in Atrion Corporation (ATRI), with 399.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 21.85% while institutional investors hold 82.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.83M, and float is at 1.43M with Short Float at 4.83%. Institutions hold 64.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 0.19 million shares valued at $122.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.66% of the ATRI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 0.18 million shares valued at $116.86 million to account for 9.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 0.14 million shares representing 7.92% and valued at over $90.66 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.18% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $84.33 million.

Atrion Corporation (ATRI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Atrion Corporation (ATRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Athey Preston G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Athey Preston G bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $661.03 per share for a total of $66103.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 502.0 shares.

Atrion Corporation (ATRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) that is trading 236.20% up over the past 12 months. The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) is 7.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.17% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 62680.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.63.