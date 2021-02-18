Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Is Up 28.25% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is 28.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $155.17 and a high of $414.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TECH stock was last observed hovering at around $411.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.74% off its average median price target of $400.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.42% off the consensus price target high of $465.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -11.58% lower than the price target low of $365.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $407.26, the stock is 11.52% and 20.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 43.75% off its SMA200. TECH registered 97.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $347.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $291.67.

The stock witnessed a 17.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.48%, and is 4.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $15.65B and $799.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 92.81 and Fwd P/E is 58.02. Profit margin for the company is 21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.46% and -1.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bio-Techne Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.55 with sales reaching $226.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 135.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.30% year-over-year.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Top Institutional Holders

557 institutions hold shares in Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH), with 228.53k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.59% while institutional investors hold 96.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.69M, and float is at 38.59M with Short Float at 0.81%. Institutions hold 95.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.35 million shares valued at $1.38 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.21% of the TECH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.52 million shares valued at $870.9 million to account for 9.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brown Capital Management, Inc. which holds 1.53 million shares representing 3.94% and valued at over $378.74 million, while BAMCO Inc. holds 3.85% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $370.42 million.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hippel James, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Hippel James sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $400.39 per share for a total of $4.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9137.0 shares.

Bio-Techne Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Furlow Brenda S. (SVP – General Counsel) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $398.64 per share for $3.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6124.0 shares of the TECH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Nusse Roeland (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $385.08 for $2.31 million. The insider now directly holds 6,765 shares of Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH).

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 47.75% up over the past 12 months. QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) is 50.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.63% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.95.