Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

103 institutions hold shares in Cadiz Inc. (CDZI), with 757.8k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.13% while institutional investors hold 62.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.04M, and float is at 34.78M with Short Float at 7.22%. Institutions hold 61.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.9 million shares valued at $20.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.35% of the CDZI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.35 million shares valued at $13.41 million to account for 3.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.42 million shares representing 1.19% and valued at over $4.2 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.17% of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $4.13 million.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) is 5.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.42 and a high of $12.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDZI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.54% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 35.54% higher than the price target low of $17.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.28, the stock is 0.60% and 5.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 97182.0 and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 8.87% off its SMA200. CDZI registered 28.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.25.

The stock witnessed a 2.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.37%, and is -0.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.17% over the week and 1.46% over the month.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $400.55M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.97% and -12.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.10%).

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cadiz Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4,884.10% year-over-year.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grant Geoffrey T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Grant Geoffrey T sold 9,806 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $10.07 per share for a total of $98705.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90891.0 shares.

Cadiz Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Grant Geoffrey T (Director) sold a total of 9,076 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $10.01 per share for $90843.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the CDZI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Grant Geoffrey T (Director) disposed off 6,013 shares at an average price of $10.02 for $60257.0. The insider now directly holds 109,773 shares of Cadiz Inc. (CDZI).

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include California Water Service Group (CWT) that is trading 2.69% up over the past 12 months. American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is 15.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.15% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 17.5.