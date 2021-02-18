Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CALM Stock Is Going Next

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is 5.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.74 and a high of $46.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CALM stock was last observed hovering at around $39.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.53% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -28.06% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.70, the stock is 3.47% and 4.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -2.41% off its SMA200. CALM registered 6.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.62.

The stock witnessed a 8.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.24%, and is 0.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) has around 3636 employees, a market worth around $1.93B and $1.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.02 and Fwd P/E is 33.31. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.15% and -14.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $361.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.70% in year-over-year returns.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Top Institutional Holders

310 institutions hold shares in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM), with 7.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.08% while institutional investors hold 105.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.50M, and float is at 37.32M with Short Float at 14.41%. Institutions hold 89.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.77 million shares valued at $216.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.13% of the CALM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Nuance Investments, LLC with 4.89 million shares valued at $187.52 million to account for 11.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.47 million shares representing 7.90% and valued at over $133.28 million, while Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 6.13% of the shares totaling 2.7 million with a market value of $101.21 million.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HARDIN CHARLES JEFF, the company’s Vice President Sales. SEC filings show that HARDIN CHARLES JEFF bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 15 at a price of $38.28 per share for a total of $76559.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6221.0 shares.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Adams Jean Morris (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,380,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $39.00 per share for $53.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.95 million shares of the CALM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, BAKER ADOLPHUS B (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 5,520,000 shares at an average price of $39.00 for $215.28 million. The insider now directly holds 1,087,956 shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM).

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is trading 14.09% up over the past 12 months. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) is -12.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.32% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.91.