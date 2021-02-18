CBM Bancorp Inc. (CBMB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

CBM Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMB) is 5.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.14 and a high of $15.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBMB stock was last observed hovering at around $14.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $14.00, the stock is 0.34% and 2.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 161.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 12.29% off its SMA200. CBMB registered 4.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.91.

The stock witnessed a 3.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.38%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.23% over the week and 1.24% over the month.

CBM Bancorp Inc. (CBMB) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $51.94M and $8.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 71.79. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.11% and -6.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

CBM Bancorp Inc. (CBMB) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 32.90% this year.

CBM Bancorp Inc. (CBMB) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in CBM Bancorp Inc. (CBMB), with 480.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 13.97% while institutional investors hold 17.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.51M, and float is at 3.19M with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 14.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 0.23 million shares valued at $3.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.12% of the CBMB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Oppenheimer & Close, Inc. with 85354.0 shares valued at $1.05 million to account for 2.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 83223.0 shares representing 2.24% and valued at over $1.02 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 1.08% of the shares totaling 40196.0 with a market value of $0.49 million.

CBM Bancorp Inc. (CBMB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CBM Bancorp Inc. (CBMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.