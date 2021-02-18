Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Is Up 14.62% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) is 14.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.40 and a high of $28.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPF stock was last observed hovering at around $21.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.21% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.95% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $21.79, the stock is 4.27% and 10.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 31.66% off its SMA200. CPF registered -22.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.90.

The stock witnessed a 5.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.03%, and is -3.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) has around 759 employees, a market worth around $615.13M and $212.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.47 and Fwd P/E is 14.20. Profit margin for the company is 22.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.73% and -23.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.30%).

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $50.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.40% in year-over-year returns.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Top Institutional Holders

239 institutions hold shares in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF), with 981.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.48% while institutional investors hold 93.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.06M, and float is at 27.20M with Short Float at 1.58%. Institutions hold 90.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.13 million shares valued at $78.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.66% of the CPF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.9 million shares valued at $39.34 million to account for 10.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation which holds 1.12 million shares representing 3.99% and valued at over $21.38 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.95% of the shares totaling 1.11 million with a market value of $15.11 million.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ota Saedene K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ota Saedene K bought 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $15.42 per share for a total of $12333.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15800.0 shares.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Kamitaki Wayne K (Director) bought a total of 900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $15.42 per share for $13874.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12500.0 shares of the CPF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, FRY EARL E (Director) acquired 700 shares at an average price of $15.42 for $10791.0. The insider now directly holds 11,645 shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF).

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -9.92% down over the past 12 months. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is -1.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.44% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.11.