Check out this: Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) could be on the verge of a big rally

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA) is -12.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.83 and a high of $37.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RNA stock was last observed hovering at around $22.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.68% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 37.81% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.39, the stock is -6.32% and -17.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -2.44% at the moment leaves the stock -20.76% off its SMA200. RNA registered a loss of -21.47% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.55.

The stock witnessed a -15.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.32%, and is -3.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $838.28M and $6.09M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2.57% and -40.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.60%).

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $840k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.50% this year.

Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA) Top Institutional Holders

103 institutions hold shares in Avidity Biosciences Inc. (RNA), with 7.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.61% while institutional investors hold 96.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.42M, and float is at 30.17M with Short Float at 9.76%. Institutions hold 77.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 4.0 million shares valued at $112.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.65% of the RNA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 3.42 million shares valued at $87.38 million to account for 9.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cormorant Asset Management, LP which holds 2.51 million shares representing 6.70% and valued at over $70.78 million, while EcoR1 Capital, LLC holds 5.61% of the shares totaling 2.1 million with a market value of $59.23 million.