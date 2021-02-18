Check out this: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) could be on the verge of a big rally

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE: BSTZ) is 10.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.00 and a high of $40.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $40.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $40.20, the stock is 6.20% and 10.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 44.05% off its SMA200. BSTZ registered 83.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.53.

The stock witnessed a 11.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.53%, and is 1.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 235.00% and -1.81% from its 52-week high.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) Analyst Forecasts

.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) Top Institutional Holders

60 institutions hold shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ), with institutional investors hold 16.53% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 16.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 5.57 million shares valued at $142.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.13% of the BSTZ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 1.33 million shares valued at $34.17 million to account for 1.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 1.29 million shares representing 1.65% and valued at over $46.92 million, while Raymond James & Associates, Inc. holds 1.54% of the shares totaling 1.2 million with a market value of $30.89 million.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kim Tony, the company’s Portfolio Manager. SEC filings show that Kim Tony bought 13,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $37.55 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Egan Cynthia (Director) bought a total of 1,561 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $37.32 per share for $58262.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8968.0 shares of the BSTZ stock.