Check out this: Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) could be on the verge of a big rally

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT) is 12.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.44 and a high of $17.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLDT stock was last observed hovering at around $12.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.95% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -10.64% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.17, the stock is 4.50% and 5.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 46.03% off its SMA200. CLDT registered -28.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.81.

The stock witnessed a -0.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.81%, and is 3.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $574.06M and $190.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 253.78% and -29.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chatham Lodging Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45 with sales reaching $33.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -55.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -54.90% in year-over-year returns.

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Top Institutional Holders

226 institutions hold shares in Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.37% while institutional investors hold 80.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.97M, and float is at 45.82M with Short Float at 3.71%. Institutions hold 78.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.43 million shares valued at $80.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.81% of the CLDT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.26 million shares valued at $40.11 million to account for 11.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. which holds 3.03 million shares representing 6.46% and valued at over $23.12 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.92% of the shares totaling 2.31 million with a market value of $17.61 million.

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FISHER JEFFREY H, the company’s Chairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that FISHER JEFFREY H bought 32,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 18 at a price of $8.14 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Chatham Lodging Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 17 that FISHER JEFFREY H (Chairman, President and CEO) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 17 and was made at $7.95 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the CLDT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, FISHER JEFFREY H (Chairman, President and CEO) acquired 45,000 shares at an average price of $7.74 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 175,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT).

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -7.63% down over the past 12 months. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -9.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.53% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.15.