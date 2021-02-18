Check out this: Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) could be on the verge of a big rally

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) is 9.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.84 and a high of $14.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOD stock was last observed hovering at around $13.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.28% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 13.69% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.81, the stock is 1.53% and 6.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 70.47% off its SMA200. MOD registered 64.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 99.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.95.

The stock witnessed a 1.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.41%, and is -4.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has around 11300 employees, a market worth around $711.08M and $1.77B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.01. Profit margin for the company is -11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 386.27% and -6.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Modine Manufacturing Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $489.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.40% in year-over-year returns.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Top Institutional Holders

178 institutions hold shares in Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD), with 2.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.43% while institutional investors hold 96.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.30M, and float is at 49.15M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 91.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 4.09 million shares valued at $25.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.96% of the MOD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.92 million shares valued at $49.27 million to account for 7.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Frontier Capital Management Company LLC which holds 3.03 million shares representing 5.89% and valued at over $38.05 million, while Gamco Investors Inc holds 5.40% of the shares totaling 2.78 million with a market value of $34.89 million.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) that is trading 29.79% up over the past 12 months. Navistar International Corporation (NAV) is 17.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.54% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.02.