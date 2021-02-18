Check out this: Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) could be on the verge of a big rally

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) is -4.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.98 and a high of $218.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCTY stock was last observed hovering at around $201.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.79% off its average median price target of $222.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.12% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -12.74% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $197.29, the stock is -1.52% and -1.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 20.76% off its SMA200. PCTY registered 33.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $199.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $177.54.

The stock witnessed a 4.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.31%, and is -7.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $10.61B and $584.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 164.55 and Fwd P/E is 95.45. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 194.55% and -9.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paylocity Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $185.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.70% year-over-year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Top Institutional Holders

406 institutions hold shares in Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY), with 15.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.64% while institutional investors hold 100.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.31M, and float is at 37.97M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 71.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 7.86 million shares valued at $1.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.46% of the PCTY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.57 million shares valued at $734.2 million to account for 6.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.24 million shares representing 5.96% and valued at over $523.29 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 4.19% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $367.82 million.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Insider Activity

A total of 202 insider transactions have happened at Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 199 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beauchamp Steven R, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Beauchamp Steven R sold 38,733 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $204.35 per share for a total of $7.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.74 million shares.

Paylocity Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Gaty Edward W (SVP of Product and Technology) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $209.30 per share for $2.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70060.0 shares of the PCTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Haske Michael R (President and COO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $209.35 for $6.28 million. The insider now directly holds 760,998 shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY).

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Workday Inc. (WDAY) that is trading 35.95% up over the past 12 months. Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is -0.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.33% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.64.