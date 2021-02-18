Check out this: Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) could be on the verge of a big rally

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is 15.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.30 and a high of $34.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBCF stock was last observed hovering at around $34.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.58% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -17.21% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.99, the stock is 4.18% and 9.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 46.22% off its SMA200. SBCF registered 25.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.50.

The stock witnessed a 2.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.05%, and is 0.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) has around 867 employees, a market worth around $1.85B and $287.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.82 and Fwd P/E is 18.71. Profit margin for the company is 27.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.56% and -1.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.20%).

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $82.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.40% in year-over-year returns.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Top Institutional Holders

239 institutions hold shares in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF), with 1.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.33% while institutional investors hold 85.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.98M, and float is at 53.83M with Short Float at 2.77%. Institutions hold 83.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.91 million shares valued at $233.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.35% of the SBCF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.75 million shares valued at $85.72 million to account for 8.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 3.58 million shares representing 6.49% and valued at over $64.58 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.76% of the shares totaling 3.18 million with a market value of $57.27 million.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HUDSON DENNIS S III, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that HUDSON DENNIS S III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $31.38 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that ROSSIN THOMAS E (Director) sold a total of 8,066 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $23.67 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SBCF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Lipstein Robert J (Director) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $20.87 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 6,800 shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF).

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) that is trading -1.51% down over the past 12 months. Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) is -17.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.75% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.33.