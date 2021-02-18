Check out this: SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) could be on the verge of a big rally

SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) is 0.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.28 and a high of $118.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPSC stock was last observed hovering at around $110.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.61% off its average median price target of $122.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.25% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 3.65% higher than the price target low of $113.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.87, the stock is 1.65% and 2.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock 28.68% off its SMA200. SPSC registered 78.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $107.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.50.

The stock witnessed a 1.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.44%, and is -0.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) has around 1363 employees, a market worth around $3.85B and $312.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 86.61 and Fwd P/E is 58.44. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 248.05% and -7.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SPS Commerce Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $87.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.60% in year-over-year returns.

SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) Top Institutional Holders

372 institutions hold shares in SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC), with 139.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.39% while institutional investors hold 101.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.30M, and float is at 34.94M with Short Float at 1.67%. Institutions hold 101.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.74 million shares valued at $622.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.25% of the SPSC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.81 million shares valued at $296.73 million to account for 10.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 1.78 million shares representing 5.03% and valued at over $193.02 million, while Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds 4.55% of the shares totaling 1.61 million with a market value of $125.16 million.

SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nelson Kimberly K., the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Nelson Kimberly K. sold 8,927 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $102.76 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

SPS Commerce Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that Frome James J. (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 10,401 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $102.77 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57634.0 shares of the SPSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, Black Archie C. (CEO) disposed off 18,829 shares at an average price of $102.79 for $1.94 million. The insider now directly holds 105,570 shares of SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC).

SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 8.99% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -20.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.22% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.65.